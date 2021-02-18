Horry County Schools to begin phasing middle schools back to five days of in-person learning next week

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Schools says it will begin phasing its middle schools back to five days of in-person learning beginning next week.
The district announced Thursday that Myrtle Beach Middle School, Socastee Middle School and Forestbrook Middle School will all return to the traditional learning method on Feb. 25.
HCS also says parents will receive a minimum five-day calendar notice of the change.
Earlier this month, HCS Superintendent Dr. Rick Maxey reported that plexiglass barriers were in the process of being installed at the district’s middle school campuses. As of the Feb. 8 school board meeting, the installation was completed at Socastee Middle and was ongoing at Myrtle Beach Middle.
Work to install the barriers at Forestbrook Middle began earlier this month, according to officials, with a planned mid-March completion date for all HCS schools.
HCS said that the barriers will allow students spacing of three feet apart, but masks or other face coverings will still be required in all school areas.
Students enrolled in the district’s virtual program will not be impacted.
