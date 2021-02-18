Horry County back in red zone for virus spread, parents continue to debate safety of face-to-face instruction

“At this time, HCS will continue to move towards 5-days, face-to-face instruction. On Friday, February 12, the CDC issued an ‘Operational Strategy’ for K-12 Schools through Phased Mitigation and referred to it as a “one-stop-shop” for schools to use in opening for in-person instruction and staying open. Please note that much of the CDC guidance is not new or different from what CDC has issued around school reopening in the past; instead, it is put in one place and intended to be used as a roadmap. As stated by the CDC, when mitigation strategies are strictly implemented and adhered to, the level of transmission is slowed. This will in turn enable schools that are open for in-person learning to stay open and help schools that have not yet reopened to return to in-person instruction.”