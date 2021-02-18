Grand Strand Brewing Company set to pour its first glass Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach has its next big business on tap.
Grand Strand Brewing Company announced it will open Tuesday at noon in the new Arts and Innovation District.
“It’s a grind,” said Grand Strand Brewing Company CEO Clayton Burrous. “Beer’s a tough business, but we’re super fortunate, we could not be more excited to be in the building that we’re in, to be in the community that we’re in.”
Burrous has spent 13 years in the beer business on the brewing and distribution sides.
“Beer’s kind of communal, so when people come to the brewery, they’re predisposed that they want to have a good time,” he said.
After six months of construction, the brewery is set to open next week.
It’s the first business to open in what will eventually become the Arts and Innovation District.
“Our primary focus is to be a place and brewery the local community is proud of and ultimately will rally around with respect to bringing other business to the area,” said Burrous.
The City of Myrtle Beach hopes to bottle up some of the brewery’s excitement into other downtown projects.
It started work on a 300 seat performing arts center and entrepreneur co-op space to join the brewery within the next year or so.
The city started restoration work on the strip of old storefronts on 9th Avenue, also in the Arts and Innovation District.
“They’re going to freshen them up, get them ready, prepared for new businesses to come in, and we’re hoping with the excitement around the brewery, that that excitement happens with people who want to open businesses in our downtown,” said Myrtle Beach Downtown Development Director Lauren Clever.
The brewery has 10 short-term rental rooms right above it that will get posted online when the brewery opens.
Clever hopes those short-term rentals may lead to some long-term options.
“Hopefully that may turn into more long-term living and get people to live downtown,” said Clever. “That’s one of the initiatives the city wants to accomplish is having people live here 24/7 to be a part of the community and create that community.”
Grand Strand Brewing has about half a dozen beers on tap for when it opens next week.
Over the course of the following week, it will work in another six or so flavors to eventually have 12 on tap.
