FIRST ALERT: Widespread rain to end the work week

As we wrap up the work week, Friday looks like it’s going to be another soggy, cold, and gross day. An 80% chance of rain is on the way for Friday with temperatures only warming into the middle 40s for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Rain will continue for most of the day as well, with the heaviest activity likely occurring throughout the first part of the day. Chances will taper off steadily heading into Friday evening.