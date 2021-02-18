FIRST ALERT: Widespread rain to end the work week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Widespread rain continues as we head towards the rest of tonight and into Friday. Tonight will remain cool and rainy and temperatures dip down into the upper 30s and low 40s for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee with more widespread rain on the way overnight.
As we wrap up the work week, Friday looks like it’s going to be another soggy, cold, and gross day. An 80% chance of rain is on the way for Friday with temperatures only warming into the middle 40s for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Rain will continue for most of the day as well, with the heaviest activity likely occurring throughout the first part of the day. Chances will taper off steadily heading into Friday evening.
The weekend show signs of a lot of improvements! We’ll finally see the return of sunshine and more consistent dry time. Temperatures will remain on the cooler side, with highs only warming into the middle and upper 40s throughout the weekend.
