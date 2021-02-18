FIRST ALERT: Flash Flood Watch issued, soggy forecast over next 36 hours

Clouds and rounds of downpours and isolated storms will move through the area. It’s right along the coast where we will have to keep an eye on a strong storm this afternoon. With cooler temperatures, it will be harder to get that severe weather threat to remain around. If anything, we’re looking at gusty winds and rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall. The tornado threat today is down into the Lowcountry and not along the Grand Strand. We will keep a level one threat for a strong storm today but it’s important to note that this threat is nowhere near what the threat was for Monday, the night the tornado moved through Brunswick County.