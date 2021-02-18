FIRST ALERT: Flash Flood Watch issued, soggy forecast over next 36 hours

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - 36 hours of off-and-on downpours to finish out the week on what is already a ground that is fairly saturated.
As we wait for the rounds of rain to begin, a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for today through Friday morning. Localized flooding will be something we will have to keep an eye on over the next two days but we’re not expected a widespread flooding threat.
Cloudy skies continue this morning with temperatures in the mid-upper 40s this morning. Temperatures will have a tough time climbing, with most of the day spent in the 40s. The only exception will be right along the Grand Strand where warmer weather may attempt to move on-shore by the afternoon hours. This could briefly push spots along the coast to around 60° before quickly dropping out Thursday evening.
Clouds and rounds of downpours and isolated storms will move through the area. It’s right along the coast where we will have to keep an eye on a strong storm this afternoon. With cooler temperatures, it will be harder to get that severe weather threat to remain around. If anything, we’re looking at gusty winds and rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall. The tornado threat today is down into the Lowcountry and not along the Grand Strand. We will keep a level one threat for a strong storm today but it’s important to note that this threat is nowhere near what the threat was for Monday, the night the tornado moved through Brunswick County.
More rain is expected overnight Thursday and into Friday morning. It remains widespread until the early afternoon where we gradually begin to dry out through Friday evening. Most spots can expect to see between 2″ and 3″ of rain through Friday. Isolated higher amounts will be possible and will be the areas we have to watch for localized flooding issues. Ditches, creeks and small streams will be some of the first places that could flood. Think of your “typical flooding spots” around you. Of course, if you see any flooding, please let us know throughout the day.
Sunny skies will return this weekend but don’t expect much warmth. Afternoon highs are stuck in the upper 40s both Saturday and Sunday with mornings starting off around the freezing mark.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.