DHEC: S.C. registers over 1,400 new COVID-19 cases, 32 additional deaths announced

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday 1,451 new COVID-19 cases and 32 additional deaths.
The number of new cases was more than double what the state saw on Wednesday.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 431,074 and deaths to 7,277, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 111 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death. In Florence County, 21 new virus cases were reported and two additional deaths.
For a complete breakdown of new COVID-19 cases across the state, click here. For new deaths, click here.
According to DHEC, 21,491 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 10.0%.
Of the state’s 11,341 inpatient hospital beds, 9,124 are in use for a 80.45% utilization rate, according to DHEC. Approximately 1,137 are COVID-19 patients, of which 265 are in ICU and 152 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
