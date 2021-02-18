Officials: Barricaded suspect in Florence County shot after firing at deputies, burning part of home

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Florence County are investigating after a man barricaded himself and fired shots at deputies before setting fire to part of a home, according to officials.
Maj. Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a home at the intersection of Hicks Road and Factory Street in Coward for calls of a suspect threatening to set fire to a house and shooting outside of the residence.
Nunn said that when deputies arrived on the scene, the suspect fired at them and eventually set fire to the house after barricading himself. The suspect then left the home and opened fire on deputies again, who returned fire and wounded the suspect.
Authorities said the suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment, but no immediate word was given on his condition. No other injuries were reported.
Nunn said Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye has requested SLED conduct an investigation into the incident.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.