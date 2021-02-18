Death of S.C. teacher killed in crash ruled a homicide, coroner says

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - The death of an Upstate teacher killed in a crash following a chase has been ruled a homicide, according to Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger.
The coroner said Jessica Ruth Munyon, 36, of Moore, South Carolina died Feb. 10 on Blackstock Road.
Deputies said Munyon was killed when a black Cadillac that law enforcement had tried to stop collided with her car.
Munyon was a teacher at South Carolina Whitmore School, a virtual high school.
Surveillance video from a gas station at the intersection of East Blackstock Road and Hidden Hill Road showed a speeding black Cadillac, followed by a deputy, and what appears to be a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper on a motorcycle going through the intersection.
WYFF News 4 has also obtained surveillance video just past the intersection again showing the Cadillac, followed by the deputy and trooper driving by.
The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday in a press release that the deputy and trooper had stopped at the intersection and waited for the light to turn green.
On Friday, Lt. Kevin Bobo said that he had misinterpreted the deputy’s report of what took place. Bobo said the deputy had written he cleared the intersection. Bobo said he thought that meant he had stopped at the intersection.
Bobo said the suspect in the Cadillac was detained at the scene.
As of Wednesday, no charges have been filed and the name of the suspect has not been released.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.
Wednesday, a SLED spokesperson released the following statement to WYFF News 4:
“SLED continues to actively investigate the fatal vehicle incident that took place in Spartanburg on February 10th. SLED’s goal is to conduct a thorough, independent criminal investigation as timely as is possible under the circumstances. SLED investigators are conduct [sic] interviews with potential witnesses in this matter and collecting all relevant evidence. Information gathered in the SLED investigation of the incident will be submitted to prosecutors for review. No additional information about the case is available as this is an active law enforcement proceeding.”
