College of Charleston planning to resume full-time, in-person classes in the fall

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The College of Charleston is planning to resume full-time, in-person classes this fall.
Officials with the college announced their plans on Wednesday stating that the decision was based on current projections of the COVID-19 virus.
According to CofC President Andrew T. Hsu, the current active COVID-19 cases on campus remains low.
“With the current number of active COVID-19 cases on campus remaining relatively low and with forecasts that the COVID-19 vaccine will be available to 300 million Americans by the end of July, we anticipate returning to the full array of academic and campus life offerings that are so fundamental to the College of Charleston experience by the time school begins on August 24, 2021,” Hsu said.
