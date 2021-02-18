Coastal Carolina softball postpones weekend tournament by one day due to weather

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Coastal Carolina softball team will have to wait a day longer than expected to start up the 2021 season.
The program announced Thursday that this weekend’s Battle at the Beach schedule will now be pushed back by a day due to weather. All games on Friday have been canceled and the tournament will instead begin on Saturday.
The Chanticleers will now open the season at 3 p.m. Saturday against Buffalo, before taking on Saint Francis at 5:30 p.m. The Chants will then play a doubleheader against East Carolina on Sunday, with the first game set to start at 2 p.m.
The news comes a week after the team’s initial season-opening tournament, the Kickin’ Chicken Classic, was called off due to weather.
The program previously announced that tickets will not be sold to home softball games at St. John Stadium this season. Attendance will instead be managed by a team list only.
