CCU picked to win East; Chavers, Weiss named preseason All-Sun Belt

Last season, Weiss played in 15 games, starting 12 at third base. He led the team in hitting at .372 with two home runs, five doubles, and 14 RBIs, which ranked 10th in the Sun Belt overall. He recorded five doubles, which were a team-high and were tied for eighth in the Sun Belt, and posted a .628 slugging percentage on the year, which ranked ninth in the Sun Belt. Weiss also scored 13 runs and stole five bases on the season, which ranked 12th in the conference.