CCU baseball opener against Duke pushed back one day due to weather

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina’s season opening matchup against Duke has been rescheduled due to inclement weather.
Originally scheduled for Friday, the three-game series will now begin at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Chants wrap up the series with a double-header on Sunday, with the first game beginning at 12 p.m.
According to CCU Athletics, all tickets for the series have been allocated. A reduced number of tickets were available due to COVID-19 guidelines and protocols.
Coastal played just 16 games in 2020 before the season was canceled due to the pandemic.
