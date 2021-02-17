Vaccine clinic at Grand Strand Medical Center postponed after doses not received

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A planned COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Grand Strand Medical Center will not take place after a shipment of doses was not received.
According to a hospital spokesperson, Grand Strand Medical’s weekly shipment of vaccines had not been received as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The planned public vaccine clinic that was set for Thursday, Feb. 18, will not occur until another shipment of doses is received, hospital officials said.
Officials with the Department of Health and Environmental Control notified all of South Carolina’s COVID-19 vaccine providers that winter weather conditions at two distribution hubs may delay vaccine shipments to the state.
Last week, Grand Strand Medical Center had to cancel a vaccine clinic after a shipment of doses was not received due to severe weather.
The hospital held a clinic Monday to vaccinate those whose appointments were canceled.
WMBF News also reached out to other local healthcare providers to find out their status on the vaccine shipments.
Tidelands Health said one of its weekly shipments of second doses has been delayed, but is expected to arrive on Friday. Tidelands says it still has enough vaccine on hand to complete 5,500 first-and-second dose appointments scheduled throughout the week.
Conway Medical Center said it was not aware of any delays as of Wednesday afternoon, and received 975 doses worth of vaccine on Monday. McLeod Health also said it was not expecting any delays in shipments.
