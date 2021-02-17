New York sues Amazon over worker safety during pandemic

The pandemic has exposed how Amazon, the country’s second-largest private employer, treats its workers who pack and ship orders. Some have protested a lack of masks and protective equipment while others have said the company isn’t forthcoming about how many people are getting sick. At a warehouse in Alabama, nearly 6,000 workers are voting on whether they want to join a union, the biggest union push in Amazon’s history. Among the requests by union organizers is for Amazon, whose profits and revenues have skyrocketed during the pandemic, to treat workers with respect and give them more breaks.