Marion County School District announces plans for five days of face-to-face learning

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Marion County School District has announced its plans to get students back into classrooms five days a week starting next month.
During a board meeting Tuesday, Superintendent Dr. Kandace Bethea shared the district’s plan to move into what is known as Phase 3 of its “Safe Start” guide, which was approved at the beginning of the year.
The schedule calls for students from kindergarten through fourth grade to return to classrooms five days a week beginning March 8. Students in sixth grade through eighth grade would return on March 22, while high school students would go back five days a week starting March 29.
“The key priority with this gradual transition back to the traditional schedule is the health and safety of all our students and staff,” Bethea said in a statement. “When the high school students return the final week in March, it will be exam week. We will then enter the fourth quarter with all our students in classrooms for face-to-face instruction five days a week.”
The district says this transition will only apply to students enrolled in traditional schools. All students enrolled in the virtual program will remain virtual and continue their classes remotely. It also said leaders will continue to “meet and monitor the needs of the system and will make decisions accordingly.”
