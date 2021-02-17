Lawmakers discuss bills to move teachers to Phase 1A of vaccine rollout

“My initial reaction was disappointment that the Governor didn’t consider this in the beginning,” House Minority Leader Rep. Todd Rutherford said ahead of the committee meeting. “There’s so many people’s lives that hinge on teachers getting these vaccines, and of course teachers need to be moved up. At this point, if we don’t, we can’t safely start schools. A lot of school districts simply won’t do it, so we have to move teachers up in order to make sure kids get back into classrooms.”