1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Darlington County, troopers say

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in the Pee Dee on Wednesday.
Sgt. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 4:30 p.m. on S.C. 34 in the area of Harry Byrd Highway.
Collins said a 2004 Ford pickup was traveling on the highway when the driver ran off the right side of the road and overturned.
The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle, according to officials.
The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.