AMBER ALERT: Davidson County teen believed to be abducted still missing after 7 days

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 14-year-old girl who is believed to have been abducted in Davidson County.
Savannah Grace Childress, from Denton, NC, was last seen on Feb. 11.
Just before 6 a.m., officials said a Silver Alert was canceled for Childress, but no further information was released on whether she had been found.
Deputies are searching for an unknown male who goes by the alias Will Hedglin. The description of his car is unknown.
Childress is described as a white female, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. She has medium length brown hair and green eyes.
Deputies say she was wearing a yellow Mickey Mouse hooded sweatshirt and black with neon green Asic shoes.
If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Davidson County Sheriff Office immediately at (336) 242-2105, or call 911 or *HP.
