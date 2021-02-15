Several new apartment developments coming to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - New housing opportunities are coming to Myrtle Beach.
Five apartment complexes are either under construction or about to be under construction around Highway 17.
Myrtle Beach spokesman Mark Kruea said the complexes are in the northern part of Myrtle Beach.
He added for a number of years, Myrtle Beach has been known as the second fastest-growing destination in the country, as more people move here from northern states. Kruea believes this is reason the Grand Strand is seeing more demand for apartments.
The new complexes are:
- The Lively - Highway 17 North around Grande Dunes Boulevard and Cipriana Drive
- The Willows - Highway 17 North along 71st Avenue North
- Watercrest Assisted Living - Near Colline Verde Drive and 72nd Avenue North
- Landings Apartments - Highway 17 South and 62nd Avenue North
- Grissom Tract Exchange Apartments - Along Marina Parkway and Robert M Grissom Parkway
WMBF News reported on The Lively coming to the area last February. Neighbors at the time had concerns about an increase in traffic if apartments were coming to the area.
Kruea noted two other projects were recently completed in the same area. The apartments coming including Portside Phase I, an assisted living development, and Portside Phase II, an independent living development.
He said it’s important to note people who live in the Grande Dunes may not realize all of the land was contemplated a long time ago. He added the development is not unexpected, but rather part of the overall plan.
