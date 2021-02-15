Police chief: Shots fired investigation leads to brief lockdown at Darlington High School

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – A shots fired investigation led to Darlington High School being briefly placed on lockdown on Monday, according to the police chief.
Darlington Police Chief Kelvin Washington said some shots were fired in the area. He added that the shots were not at the school or on school grounds.
He said out of an abundance of caution the school was put on lockdown.
The Darlington County School District said everyone at the school was accounted for and safe.
They added that as soon as law enforcement gave the all-clear, the lockdown was lifted.
Darlington police are still investigating the shots fired call.
