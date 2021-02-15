North Myrtle Beach parking decals on sale for other Horry County residents

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A select number of parking decals for those traveling to North Myrtle Beach will soon be available.
The city says starting at 8 a.m. Monday, it will have 200 decals available for Horry County residents who do not live in or own property in North Myrtle Beach. The decals cost $200 each and are good for one year.
Officials also said walk-in registration and service will not be available, and all decals for county residents must be purchased online.
North Myrtle Beach residents and non-resident property owners have been allowed to register for their decals since Feb. 1 at the old Santee Cooper building on 2nd Avenue North. The city says the office is open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Decals for residents and non-resident property owners are good for two years. All decals from 2020 and other previous years are expired, according to the city.
North Myrtle Beach’s paid parking season runs from March 1 through Oct. 31.
Click here for more information and how to purchase a decal.
