Grand Strand Medical Center hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic to accommodate canceled appointments

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Staff at Grand Strand Medical Center announced a COVID-19 vaccine clinic is taking place Monday in order to accommodate all appointments that were canceled last week.
According to information from the hospital, the vaccine clinic is happening until 2 p.m. Feb. 15 for the canceled appointments, as well as to service those who are due for their second doses.
“We are running ahead of schedule already and look forward to administering second dose vaccines to others who are eligible today (Monday),” spokesperson Katie Maclay said.
On Thursday, a group of people waiting to receive their dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Grand Strand Medical Center were unable to get that shot due to shipment delays.
Maclay previously said Grand Strand Medical Center did not receive its anticipated delivery of vaccines last week because of severe weather that caused shipping delays across the southeastern part of the country.
