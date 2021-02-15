FIRST ALERT: River levels rising following recent rain

BLACK CREEK AT QUINBY - The Flood Warning continues for the Black Creek At Quinby. At 10:00 AM Monday the stage was 13.1 feet. Flood stage is 10.0 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.2 feet this evening. At 13.0 feet, Floodwaters spill over into all yards of residences on Creekside Drive, Crooked Creek Drive and East Black Creek Road. The creek spills over its banks off Highway 327 in the Country Club of South Carolina. Floodwaters affect some yards of residences in the Country Club of South Carolina.