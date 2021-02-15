FIRST ALERT: River levels rising following recent rain

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The long stretch of rainy weather has sent local rivers rising with several forecast to climb into moderate flood stage this week.
WACCAMAW RIVER AT CONWAY - The Flood Warning continues for the Waccamaw River at Conway. At 9:15 AM Monday the stage was 11.6 feet. Flood stage is 11.0 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. The river is expected to rise to 12.2 feet early Thursday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter depending on additional rainfall. At 12.0 feet, flooding will worsen in the Lees Landing, Riverfront South, Pitch Landing and Savannah Bluff communities. Flood waters will begin to affect homes north of Conway on Riverside Drive. Swamps will be heavily flooded.
LUMBER RIVER AT NICHOLS - The Flood Warning continues for the Lumber River at Nichols. At 10:00 AM Monday the stage was 19.9 feet. Flood stage is 20.0 feet. Minor flooding is forecast. The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue rising to 20.8 feet Saturday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. At 21.0 feet, flooding worsens along River Road and begins along Drowning Creek Drive.
LUMBER RIVER AT LUMBERTON - At 10:00 AM Monday the stage was 17.8 feet. Flood stage is 13.0 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. The river is expected to fall to 16.0 feet Saturday morning. At 18.0 feet, flood waters deepen in the Pines and Coxs Pond areas as well as along River Road. Flood waters may affect Carthage Road. Several homes will become isolated or inundated between the Pepsi plant and the river. Chickenfoot Road, Hestertown Road and Noir Street will be closed.
GREAT PEE DEE RIVER - The Flood Warning continues for the Great Pee Dee River At Pee Dee. At 10:00 AM Monday the stage was 21.0 feet. Flood stage is 19.0 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. The river is expected to rise to 24.2 feet Saturday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. At 25.0 feet, flood waters will continue to affect logging operations upstream and downstream from Pee Dee. Flooding of farmlands adjacent to the river will worsen.
LITTLE PEE DEE RIVER - At 10:00 AM Monday the stage was 9.8 feet. Flood stage is 9.0 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. The river is expected to rise to 10.3 feet early Friday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. At 11.0 feet, flood waters will continue to rise in the Fork Retch community located near Nichols. Flood waters will begin to affect some homes at Fork Retch. Swampland flooding will increase.
BLACK CREEK AT QUINBY - The Flood Warning continues for the Black Creek At Quinby. At 10:00 AM Monday the stage was 13.1 feet. Flood stage is 10.0 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.2 feet this evening. At 13.0 feet, Floodwaters spill over into all yards of residences on Creekside Drive, Crooked Creek Drive and East Black Creek Road. The creek spills over its banks off Highway 327 in the Country Club of South Carolina. Floodwaters affect some yards of residences in the Country Club of South Carolina.
