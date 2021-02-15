FIRST ALERT: More rain and risk of strong storms tonight

Showers will return to the region late this evening and be accompanied by heavy downpours at times. At the same time, much warmer weather will flood into the area. As a result, temperatures that have been stuck in the 40s since Friday will climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s overnight. The warmer weather combined with strong winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere could lead to a few strong storms from time to time and a small risk of isolated severe storms.