FIRST ALERT: More rain and risk of strong storms tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Another round of rain and potentially strong storms will return to the region tonight.
A dynamic storm system will move through the Carolinas tonight bringing another round of rain. Increasing temperatures and strong winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere could produce an isolated strong to severe storm.
Showers will return to the region late this evening and be accompanied by heavy downpours at times. At the same time, much warmer weather will flood into the area. As a result, temperatures that have been stuck in the 40s since Friday will climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s overnight. The warmer weather combined with strong winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere could lead to a few strong storms from time to time and a small risk of isolated severe storms.
A LEVEL 2 severe weather risk remains in place across the Grand Strand. A LEVEL 2 means isolated severe storms are possible. A LEVEL 1 risk is in place for the rest of the area. The primary threat from any stronger storms will be strong winds, but there is a very small tornado risk near the beaches. The greatest time frame for the severe weather threat is roughly 9:00 PM through 3:00 AM Tuesday.
Showers and storms will quickly start to taper off prior to sunrise on Tuesday. Skies will gradually clear with sunshine finally making an appearance on Tuesday with temperatures near 60.
Yet another rain maker will return to the region late Thursday through early Friday. Once again, a few rounds of heavy rain will be possible. Rainfall totals between tonight and Friday could reach as high as 3 inches.
