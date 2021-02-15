FIRST ALERT: Light drizzle today, Storms and gusty winds arrive tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re starting off the new work week on another cloudy and cool note with temperatures in the 30s and 40s this morning. After a nasty weekend forecast, our week will start off with additional cloud cover and just gloomy weather throughout the day today.
Temperatures will steadily increase today and continue through the evening hours, making for one of those weird weather days here in the Carolinas. Temperatures by 6 PM will be at 54° in the Grand Strand and around 50° in the Pee Dee but they will not stop there. Temperatures will continue to climb as southwesterly winds begin to pump in warmer weather, plenty of moisture and the winds start to pick up.
Because of the wind energy and lower storm fuel in the area tonight, the Storm Prediction Center has placed our area under a level one severe weather risk for an isolated strong to severe storm later this evening.
The best timing for these storms to work into the area will be after sunset and into the overnight hours as the wind energy picks up and just enough shear will be present for a strong wind gusts or even isolated brief spin up tornado. We want to continue to say that the chances are still on the low side but are not zero. The best way to stay updated with these storm chances is to download the First Alert Weather App and make sure you have those weather alerts turned on for tonight.
Most of you will just notice heavy rain, gusty winds and rumbles of thunder tonight as these storms roll through but our App is designed to alert you as soon as a warning is issued. While the chances of a warning are on the lower side tonight, they are still not zero. So keep that in mind. Of course, we will continue to update you on any changes throughout the day.
A few lingering showers will continue through tomorrow morning. Highs for Tuesday will occur at midnight tonight with 64° in the Grand Strand and 63° in the Pee Dee. Temperatures will decrease throughout the day on Tuesday along with the cloud cover. Sunshine will finally return by Tuesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday. Finally!
