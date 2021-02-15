DHEC launches new demographics dashboard on vaccine distribution in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has released its long-awaited demographics dashboard for the COVID-19 vaccine.
In a release sent out Monday, DHEC said the dashboard provides information on age group, gender, race, and ethnicity of those who have received COVID-19 vaccines in the state.
DHEC cautioned the resource is provisional and subject to change, and that it is dependent on the information that providers record.
The COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard can be found at this link. DHEC officials said it will be updated daily.
WMBF Investigates will be crunching the data provided to better understand how fairly the vaccine has been distributed across the Palmetto State.
DHEC said the information is based on where a person was vaccinated and not where the person lives.
“This demographics data is meaningful for several reasons, but most importantly, as more people begin getting their shots in future phases of the vaccine plan, we’ll have a big-picture look at the types of people who may be lagging in receiving their shots,” said Nick Davidson, DHEC’s senior deputy for public health, in a statement. “Having that information will allow us to directly connect with those communities and ensure they have fair and equal access to vaccines and ensure we as the state’s public health agency have a clear understanding of any limitations and can address those limitations immediately. South Carolina remains dedicated to the fair and equitable distribution of vaccine to everyone.”
DHEC said as more vaccine becomes available and more South Carolinians can receive their shots, the demographics dashboard will grow.
