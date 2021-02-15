DHEC contacts Horry County Government after reports of vaccinating employees outside of Phase 1A

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials with the Department of Health and Environmental Control said they’re following up with Horry County Fire/Rescue after WMBF News obtained and reported on an email sent out to all county employees to offer the chance to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
In a letter obtained by WMBF, a member of DHEC’s COVID-19 Incident Command contacted Horry County Fire/Rescue’s primary vaccine coordinator, Ben Lawson.
In the letter sent out Sunday afternoon, DHEC said they’d received reports that the provider might be “intentionally vaccinating individuals outside of the Phase 1A priority groups” and referenced WMBF’s coverage discussing the issue.
DHEC asked the county if they had indeed scheduled and vaccinated any county employees or others not included in the current phase.
“At this time, we wish to have a better understanding, directly from you as the primary vaccine coordinator of record for Horry County Fire/Rescue, of who has been vaccinated by the program in Horry County, how your vaccine distribution was planned and operationalized, and whether any incidental administrations were necessary to prevent or reduce vaccine waste,” the letter said.
A DHEC spokesperson told WMBF Monday morning that it was her understanding they had not heard back from the county yet.
DHEC officials said that they continue to monitor similar reports and regularly communicate the importance of following the state’s vaccination guidelines.
“Future vaccine allocations to individual providers may be reduced based on any lack of adherence to DHEC’s phase guidelines,” DHEC said in an email.
DHEC said there have not been any providers in South Carolina who have had their allocations reduced because of failure to comply with state guidance.
WMBF Investigates has reached out to Horry County Government for response to the inquiry made by DHEC.
