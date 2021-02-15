DHEC announces 1,109 new COVID-19 cases, 31 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Monday 1,109 new COVID-19 cases and 31 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 427,763 and deaths to 7,180, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 77 new COVID-19 cases, while 46 new cases were announced in Florence County.
Horry and Florence counties each registered one additional death. Both deaths occurred in elderly individuals.
According to DHEC, 38,842 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 6.5%
