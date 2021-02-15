Coroner identifies pedestrian killed after being struck by truck in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A pedestrian who died after being struck by a truck over the weekend in Marlboro County has been identified.
According to Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown, the victim is Christopher Poe, of McColl.
Brown could not give the victim’s age because he said the South Carolina Highway Patrol has his driver’s license.
The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday on S.C. 38 near Strickland Road in the Blenheim area, authorities said.
According to information from the SCHP, the pedestrian and a 2013 Chevrolet Avalanche were both traveling south on the highway when the truck collided with the pedestrian, who was in the roadway.
