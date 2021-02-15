Conway railroad bridge closed to river traffic ahead of potential high water

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A railroad bridge in Conway will be closed to river traffic in anticipation of high water, county officials announced Monday morning.
According to information from Horry County Government, the Waccamaw Coast Line Railroad bridge, located at mile 44.4 in Conway, is closed to marine traffic.
The return to normal operations will be determined at a later date, based on weather and rainfall, a county announcement stated.
For questions, contact Horry County Public Works at (843) 915-5410.
