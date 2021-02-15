Conway awarded $6 million grant to help mitigate flooding

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A flooding mitigation project is in the works in Conway after the city was awarded a multi-million dollar grant from the Economic Development Administration, officials announced Monday.
According to a press release from the city, the approximately $6 million grant will be used to make wastewater system infrastructure upgrades and allow for new development by eliminating overflow during flood events.
Officials say the EDA grant will be matched with $1.5 million in local funds.
“This EDA award was made to the City of Conway because of our propensity towards flooding, heightened incidences (in frequency and levels of flooding), and the growing challenges created by flooding for our people and their property. City staff applied for this competitive grant over a year ago. Without their talent and dedication to detail, our need would have remained unmet,” Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy said in the release.
The proposed project has two parts, the first of which is located at Crabtree Pump Station, which is located near Mill Pond Road off Highway 501.
According to the release, the city hopes to increase the size of the lift station and run a parallel line to increase the capacity and prevent future issues during peak rain events.
Officials say this will allow for improved service to meet the growing needs of the community, both in Conway and in surrounding areas. The project has been identified as the most critical water and sewer infrastructure project for the city, the release stated.
According to officials, the second part of the project is the construction of a new lift station located off Church Street in the Park Hill area. The new pump station will accept the flow from a portion of Highway 501 that is currently served by the Crabtree Pump Station.
The city said the project is expected to begin in late spring and is slated to be completed in 18 months.
The application for the project was submitted last January, according to the release.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.