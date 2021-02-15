City of Myrtle Beach, DHEC offering drive-through COVID-19 testing

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach continues to offer drive-through COVID-19 testing each Monday in February.
According to city leaders, the free testing, in conjunction with the Department of Health and Environmental Control, is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
The convention center is located at 2101 N. Oak St., in Myrtle Beach and is free.
To participate in the testing, residents are asked to use the Oak Street entrance to the convention center.
