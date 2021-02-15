CCU spring football game canceled due to threat of severe weather

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The threat of severe thunderstorms has led to the cancellation of Coastal Carolina University’s annual spring football game.
According to information from CCU’s athletics department, the game was originally set for Thursday, Feb. 18.
“The safety of our student-athletes, staff, coaches, and fans is our number one priority,” said head coach Jamey Chadwell in a statement. “We have had rain every day over the last week which has caused flood warnings and coupled with the forecast of even more bad weather this week, we are airing (sic) on the side of caution for our student-athletes.”
The spring practice season consists of 15 practices over a four-week span, which will conclude for the Chanticleers this week.
CCU’s 2021 season will open at home on Sept. 4.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.