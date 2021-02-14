‘Shocking and disappointing’: N.C. Republicans condemn Sen. Burr’s guilty vote at Trump impeachment trial

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Republican Senator Richard Burr voted on Saturday to convict former President Donald Trump on his article of impeachment of inciting violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Burr was one of seven Republicans who joined all Democrats to convict Trump of the charges.
That vote angered many Republican lawmakers across the state.
Trump was acquitted Saturday after Senate voted 57-43, which didn’t meet the two-thirds threshold to convict him.
“I have concluded that President Trump is guilty of the charge made by the House of Representatives,” Burr said in a statement. “President Trump attempted to corrupt the election by pressuring the Secretay of State of Georgia to falsify the election results in his state.”
Burr continued, “President Trump incited the insurrection against Congress by using the power of his office to summon his supporters to Washington on Jan. 6 and urging them to march on the Capitol during the counting of electoral votes. He did this despite the obvious and well-known threats of violence that day. President Trump also violated his oath of office by failing to protect the Capitol, the Vice President, and others in the Capitol. Each and every one of these conclusions compels me to support a conviction.”
Fellow N.C. Republican Senator Thom Tillis voted to acquit Trump of the charges.
N.C. Republican leaders were vocal about Burr’s conviction vote.
“North Carolina Republicans sent Senator Burr to the United States Senate to uphold the Constitution and his vote today to convict in a trial that he declared unconstitutional is shocking and disappointing,” NCGOP chairman Michael Whatley said in a statement.
According to the Raleigh News & Observer, former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, who is running for the retiring Burr’s seat in the 2022 election, sent out a fundraising appeal immediately after Burr’s vote.
“Wrong vote, Sen. Burr. I am running to replace Richard Burr because North Carolina needs a true conservative champion as their next senator,” Walker said in a Tweet.
U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop, a Charlotte Republican, responded to a Tweet saying he supported the immediate censure of Burr.
Trump was the first president to be impeached twice.
