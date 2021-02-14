‘Shocking and disappointing’: N.C. Republicans condemn Sen. Burr’s guilty vote at Trump impeachment trial

Burr continued, “President Trump incited the insurrection against Congress by using the power of his office to summon his supporters to Washington on Jan. 6 and urging them to march on the Capitol during the counting of electoral votes. He did this despite the obvious and well-known threats of violence that day. President Trump also violated his oath of office by failing to protect the Capitol, the Vice President, and others in the Capitol. Each and every one of these conclusions compels me to support a conviction.”