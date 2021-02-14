Pedestrian killed after being struck by truck in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A pedestrian has died after being struck by a truck in Marlboro County, according to authorities.
Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck occurred at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday on S.C. 38 near Attadale Road in the Blenheim area.
Tidwell said the pedestrian and a 2013 Chevrolet Avalanche were both traveling south on the highway when the truck collided with the pedestrian, who was in the roadway.
Officials also said the driver and the passenger of the truck were not injured and were wearing seatbelts.
No other details were immediately available.
