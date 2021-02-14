Over 1,000 without power in Carolina Forest area, utility investigating

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 1,000 people are currently in the dark in part of the Grand Strand after a power outage Sunday morning.
Santee Cooper’s outage map shows 1,346 customers without power as of 10 a.m. Sunday in the Carolina Forest area. The map is highlighted over parts of Gardner Lacy Road, Westwind Drive and Bayhaven Drive.
Santee Cooper says the cause of the outage is under investigation, and crews have been assigned to restore power.
The utility estimates it will have power restored by 1:15 p.m., according to its website.
No other details were immediately available.
