Myrtle Beach International Airport offering seasonal service to New York in March

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Those looking to travel from Myrtle Beach International Airport will soon have another flight option.
The airport said Sunday that seasonal service to New York via Delta Airlines will return March 4. Flights will be to LaGuardia Airport (LGA), located in Queens.
MYR also said flights to LGA will operate Thursday through Monday until April 8, when daily service returns through the summer.
The latest announcement comes a week after MYR announced a new nonstop flight from Ohio to Myrtle Beach will be available later this year.
