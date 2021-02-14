McLeod Health hosts another mass vaccination event in Horry County, around 1,000 vaccinated

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Many people have struggled to secure appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine. Some have even said it feels like a full-time job looking for a time and place to get the vaccine.
But Saturday, 1,000 people received their first dose, including Deborah Asechilman.
She couldn’t contain her excitement.
“Woohoo! I was glad that it finally came that we could get it!” she exclaimed. “It’s looking good!”
It’s McLeod Health’s second mass vaccination clinic after hosting one at North Myrtle Beach High School last Saturday. But this time a few things were different, including who’s eligible.
Now those ages 65-69 can also get the shot.
McLeod Health Administrator Monica Vehige says they understand many people were frustrated after learning they handed out vouchers hours early last weekend.
“We chose to do it differently this week rather than last week because we had such a traffic jam and so many people spent the nights in their cars to try to get the vouchers,” said Vehige.
This week they handed out vouchers Friday afternoon at their Carolina Forest location, and all 1,000 were gone in hours. They announced the vouchers were available with little warning.
Hospital officials said the voucher system is more accessible for those who struggle to navigate how to book appointments or might not have internet access at home.
Among the many McLeod Health employees working the clinic, Academy of the Arts Science and Technology pre-med students like Layla McIver also helped prep doses and check-in those who were getting vaccinated.
“We’re not able to go into hospitals, so I know myself along with all the other people who are here in the pre-med program were here to get that little bit of experience. And it makes us feel good, to know that we’re helping and a part of history,” she said.
McLeod Health said they have already booked times for everyone vaccinated Saturday to come back in three weeks for their second dose.
More information on McLeod Health vaccination clinics can be found here.
