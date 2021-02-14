FIRST ALERT: Soggy forecast into the new week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s another cold and wet start to our morning across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Widespread rain is set to continue today with a 100% chance of rain for most of today. Temperatures will remain cool as well, as high temperatures once again struggle to make it out of the low and middle 40s.
If you’re hoping for breaks from the rain into the new week, you’ll have to keep on waiting. Multiple rounds will arrive into next week. While it won’t be quite a washout like what we’ve seen so far this weekend, do expect some off and on showers throughout Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday.
The good news about next week? Temperatures continue to trend on the warmer side with highs back into the upper 50s with a few days potentially seeing the middle 60s into parts of next week.
