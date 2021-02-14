DHEC: Over 2,700 new COVID-19 cases in S.C., 76 new deaths reported

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 2,735 new COVID-19 cases Sunday along with 76 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 426,580 and deaths to 7,149, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 190 new COVID-19 cases while 66 were in Florence County. According to DHEC data, it marks the first time Horry County has reported over 150 new cases since Feb. 3.
Horry County also reported four new deaths in Sunday’s data, while another was reported in Florence County. Deaths were also reported Sunday in Marion and Darlington counties.
For a complete breakdown of new COVID-19 cases across the state, click here. For new deaths, click here.
According to DHEC, 38,842 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 11.4%.
Of the state’s 11,294 inpatient hospital beds, 8,804 are in use for a 77.95% utilization rate, according to DHEC. Approximately 1,269 are COVID-19 patients, of which 313 are in ICU and 184 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
