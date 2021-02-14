Deputies: Suspect connected to Georgetown County shooting in custody

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies say they have a suspect in custody in connection to a shooting in Georgetown County.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that Elbert Pyatt was taken into custody after he fled a traffic stop on Browns Ferry Road. A firearm was later found in the area after he was arrested.
Pyatt is accused of shooting a fellow passenger late Friday while they were both in a vehicle on U.S. 521 coming from Andrews toward Georgetown.
Deputies said the victim was shot in the leg and then left on the side of the road near a gas station before being discovered by a passerby.
Pyatt is charged with attempted murder, with other charges pending.
He’s being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center.
