Couple celebrates Valentine’s Day while getting COVID-19 vaccine together

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - A South Carolina couple made the best of their 63rd Valentine’s Day together, which also included getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
Tidelands Health said Odd and Eva Nelson were among more than 400 seniors who were received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine Sunday at a regional vaccination site in Murrells Inlet.
“We were definitely looking forward to today and to getting the second shot. No doubt about it,” 82-year-old Odd told the hospital.
The hospital said the couple, who are originally from Norway, wore matching red shirts that provided easy access for them to each receive their shot.
Odd also grabbed a lollipop for 79-year-old Eva as they waited in the observation area. Tidelands said the treats were available at the vaccine station, but Odd had promised his wife he’d offer the first one after receiving his shot.
The hospital said several other seniors showed up with tokens of appreciation for staff, ranging from bowls of heart-shaped candy, doughnuts and cards with messages of thanks.
“We want to thank you for all the hard work, dedication and care that made distribution of the COVID shots so smooth, easy and painless,” one card read. “In plain English, you all are just wonderful. Thank you so much.”
Tidelands said the words and gestures meant a lot to staff and other team members running the vaccination site on Sunday.
“It’s so sweet,” said Katie Harvey, who was helping check in seniors and sanitize clipboards. “I’m shocked but thankful. It’s super nice for them to even think of us like that.”
Tidelands said it also wanted to spread a little extra love, Sunday. Each person who received a shot was handed a piece of heart-shaped chocolate in the observation area which read “We love to help protect you from COVID-19. Happy ‘Vaccine’ Valentine’s Day.’”
