CCU Women’s Indoor Track & Field finishes regular season at USC Indoor Open

Also posting a top-five finish on the track was freshman Sydney Clemens with her fourth-place showing in the 60-meter hurdles with a finals time of 8.72 and newcomer Kayla Sweeney with a fifth-place finish in the 60-meter dash with a finals time of 7.62. Clemens’ time of 8.72 in the 60-meter hurdles prelims was a new personal best and tied for the sixth-best mark in CCU history, while Sweeney’s time of 7.57 in the 60-meters prelims was also personal best and the sixth-best mark on CCU’s all-time performance list.