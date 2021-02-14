CCU Women’s Indoor Track & Field finishes regular season at USC Indoor Open

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina women’s indoor track & field team wrapped up its indoor track & field regular season on Saturday at USC Indoor Open in Columbia, S.C. The Chanticleers recorded 13 top-10 finishes while three Chants climbed into the top-10 of the Coastal Carolina all-time indoor performance list in four different events.
Sophomore Ashley Rulison recorded a runner-up finish in the women’s 5000-meter run with a time of 19:12.12, while freshman Jermaisha Arnold crossed the finish line in second overall in the women’s 400-meter dash with her time of 54.36.
Also posting a top-five finish on the track was freshman Sydney Clemens with her fourth-place showing in the 60-meter hurdles with a finals time of 8.72 and newcomer Kayla Sweeney with a fifth-place finish in the 60-meter dash with a finals time of 7.62. Clemens’ time of 8.72 in the 60-meter hurdles prelims was a new personal best and tied for the sixth-best mark in CCU history, while Sweeney’s time of 7.57 in the 60-meters prelims was also personal best and the sixth-best mark on CCU’s all-time performance list.
Sweeney went on to place sixth overall in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.68, a new personal best and the eighth-fastest time in Coastal’s all-time indoor performance list, while Clemons raced to a 10th-place finish in the 60-meters with her time of 7.83 in the prelims.
Freshman Amaryah White finished sixth in the 400-meters with a time of 56.39, a new personal record and the eighth-best time in CCU history, while sophomore Erin Palmer recorded turned in a seventh-place finish in the 60-meter hurdles with a finals time of 8.97, matching her personal best mark.
The top-10 finishes continued as freshman India Wright claimed eighth-place in the women’s shot put event with a long distance of 12.20 meters, while classmate Alexis Estep finished eighth in the weight throw with a toss of 14.40 meters, a new personal best.
Sophomore Kacey Lombard registered not one, but two ninth-place finishes coming in the women’s shot put (11.54 meters) and the women’s weight throw (14.17 meters). Her mark of 14.17 meters in the weight throw event is a new personal best.
Posting a ninth-place finish on Saturday was Keniah Wallace with a CCU personal-best time of 7.80 in the 60-meter dash prelims. The first-year Chant also turned in a new personal-best time of 26.05 in the 200-meter dash to finish 24th overall.
Also competing at the one-day meet was Shani’a Bellamy who placed 13th in the 60-meter dash (7.85) and 15th in the 60-meter hurdles (9.61), Emerson Brown in the 60-meters (8.05) and 200-meters (26.46), and Anais Williams in the 60-meter hurdles (9.50). Brown’s time of 8.04 in the 60-meters was a new personal best.
Both Lauren Gordon (25.55) and Tariney Pepper (25.98) ran in the 200-meter dash as well, junior Nikki Boon set a new personal-best mark of 9.62 in the 60-meter hurdles, and freshmen Amelia Canetto (1:01.23) and Alyssa Smith (1:01.95) both recorded new personal-best times in the 400-meter dash.
The Chanticleers will now set their sights on the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Indoor Women’s Track & Field Championships slated for Feb. 22-23 at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Ala.
