Body found outside Myrtle Beach confirmed as missing man

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A body outside Myrtle Beach Saturday has been confirmed to be that of a man previously reported missing.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler identified the body Sunday as 26-year-old Corey Morrison.
The Horry County Police Department said a body was recovered in the area of Azalea Lakes Boulevard Saturday afternoon. It was in the same area where crews and volunteers had been searching for Morrison all of last week.
Fowler added that Morrison’s body was recovered by dive teams from Horry County Fire Rescue.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
Morrison was last seen at around 1 a.m. on Feb. 8 near Murphy’s Law restaurant near Surfside Beach. He had gotten off work at the Bonefish Grill late Sunday evening, according to family members.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol later found his car after it hit a ditch off Highway 17 Bypass, but there was no sign of Morrison. His cousin, Alex Stead, told WMBF News that he lived near Palmetto Pointe Boulevard, and would typically cut through Azalea Lakes on his way home.
No other details were immediately available Sunday.
The incident remains under investigation by the Horry County Police Department, South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
