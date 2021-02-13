5-year-old found in SC swimming pool dies days later

BEECH ISLAND, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office reports the child involved in a Beech Island drowning incident on Feb. 6 has died.
Coroner Darryl Ables says he was called to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia on Saturday morning regarding the death of 5-year-old Riggs Lindsay.
Riggs’s mother, Heather Lindsay, posted on Facebook Saturday, expressing gratitude for the community’s love and support.
“Please continue to pray for us,” she writes.
Belvedere Elementary School, where Lindsay attended school, also posted on Facebook Saturday, saying “we are deeply saddened by this loss to our school community and will make every effort to help everyone as needed.”
The initial incident happened at Lindsay’s home on Feb. 6 around 2 p.m. Investigators say the child was found unresponsive in his home swimming pool on Grady Lane in Beech Island. He was transported to the hospital via ambulance, and was pronounced dead at 6:48 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13.
Lindsay will be autopsied on Monday morning in Newberry. The Coroner’s Office and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation.
At the time of the incident, the Sheriff’s Office told News 12 that they were not considering this a criminal case.
Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.