In tweets, Graham explains vote to consider witnesses in Trump impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (WMBF) - South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham took to social media after joining four other GOP senators in voting to call for witnesses in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.
Graham tweeted Saturday shortly after changing his vote while the count was happening in the Senate chamber. The vote eventually was finalized at 55-45, in favor of considering witnesses in the ongoing trial.
The result came as a surprise to many in Washington but was later reversed when the Senate agreed to skip witness testimony and allow the trial to proceed.
“It is my firm belief that the House managers are trying to investigate the case after it was brought to the Senate,” Graham tweeted. “It is better for the country to go to a final vote. However, if the body wants witnesses, I am going to insist we have multiple witnesses.”
Graham also went on to call on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to testify, saying she should “answer the question as to whether or not there was credible evidence of pre-planned violence before President Trump spoke.”
“Whether Speaker Pelosi, due to optics, refused requests by the Capitol Hill Police for additional resources like the National Guard? Her testimony is incredibly relevant to the incitement charge,” he concluded.
House impeachment managers proposed the call for witnesses Saturday morning after a report later Friday accused Trump of not calling off rioters who breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Trump allegedly told House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy that the rioters cared more about the results of the election than McCarthy did.
An issue brought up Saturday was whether to subpoena GOP Rep. Jamie Herrea Butler of Washington, who affirmed Friday’s report about Trump’s call with McCarthy. She was also one of 10 Republicans to vote for Trump’s impeachment in the House last month. Democrats argued Butler’s potential testimony could be a key piece of evidence in their case against the former president.
Trump’s defense team was opposed to calling witnesses Saturday. Lead attorney Michael van der Veen claimed it would open the door to calling as many as 100 witnesses and him holding depositions at his law office in Philadelphia.
