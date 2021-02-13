Body found in area outside Myrtle Beach, road reopens to traffic

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Officials said a body was been found in an area outside Myrtle Beach on Saturday.
The Horry County Police Department said Saturday that Azalea Lakes Boulevard was closed in the area near Cold Water Circle and Gladiola Court, outside of Myrtle Beach.
The road has since reopened to traffic as of 5:35 p.m. Saturday as first responders began leaving the scene.
HCPD said officers and crews from Horry County Fire Rescue were both in the area Saturday afternoon.
Crews and volunteers had been out in the area of Azalea Lakes this week searching for 26-year-old Corey Morrison, who was last seen Sunday near Surfside Beach.
It was not immediately confirmed if the body found Saturday was related to the search.
Authorities also said there is no risk to the community.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.