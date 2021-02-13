Season-opening tournament for Coastal Carolina softball called off due to weather

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Coastal Carolina softball team will have to wait a little longer to kick off the 2021 season.
This weekend’s Kickin’ Chicken Classic, a season-opening tournament hosted by the Chanticleers, was canceled Friday due to inclement weather in the area.
Coastal was set to kick off the 2021 campaign against No. 23 Tennessee on Friday, and then play another game against Ohio later in the day. UConn was also scheduled to participate in the tournament. All games on Friday were canceled, leading to the decision by Coastal staff and administration to call off the tournament.
The Chants will now look to open the season next Friday against East Carolina at 3 p.m. The game will be part of the Battle at the Beach tournament, also being hosted by Coastal. Buffalo and Saint Francis are the other two teams in the field for next week’s event.
Coastal previously announced that tickets will not be sold to home softball games at St. John Stadium this season. Attendance will be managed by a team list only, according to the program.
