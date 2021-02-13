Police: Suspect crashes stolen vehicle into utility pole in Florence

By WMBF News Staff | February 13, 2021 at 10:25 AM EST - Updated February 13 at 10:25 AM

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a suspect crashed a stolen vehicle late Friday night.

The Florence Police Department said officers responded to the area of Irby Street and Williams Boulevard at around 11:30 p.m. in reference to a single-vehicle wreck.

Officers later learned that the vehicle had been reported stolen, and had collided with a utility pole. The suspect had already left the scene by the time officers arrived, according to officials.

The wreck also damaged several other utility poles and caused a power outage in the area.

The area around Irby Street was reopened as of 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

No injuries were reported.

