Pee Dee man, woman among 6 tax preparers charged with fraud, state says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people from the Pee Dee were among six people arrested on charges related to tax fraud, according to state officials.
“Collectively, the defendants filed dozens of returns over the years using false or fraudulent information, most without the consent or knowledge of their clients,” the South Carolina Department of Revenue said in a release Friday. “Each of the cases is separate, and the defendants work and live in different areas of the state. The arrests are the result of multiple investigations conducted by SCDOR agents across the state.”
Among the six charged are 60-year-old Oscar Anthony Thomas, of Florence, and 52-year-old Marilyn Short-Thomas, of Darlington County. Documents show both worked at Assuratax Service, with Short-Thomas being the owner while Thomas was the operator.
According to warrants, both submitted forms indicating their clients had a business when they did not.
Thomas is charged with seven counts of making or assisting in false or fraudulent tax returns between 2016–2019 and is being held at the Florence County Detention Center.
Short-Thomas is charged with seven counts of making or assisting in false or fraudulent tax returns between 2016–2018 and is being held in the Darlington County Detention Center.
Both Thomas and Short-Thomas are each awaiting a bond hearing.
SCDOR says if convicted, each defendant faces up to five years in prison and/or a $500 fine for each count.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.